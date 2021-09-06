HomeNews1 in 3 Indians store personal details like ATM PINs on mobile, computer or email
1 in 3 Indians store personal details like ATM PINs on mobile, computer or email
One in three Indians store confidential personal information like details of bank account, debit/credit card, ATM PINs, Aadhaar/PAN card on mobile, computer or email, a new survey by community platform LocalCircles has found.
The survey findings indicate that 33 per cent store their credentials digitally, especially on mobile phones, email or computers.
The survey pointed out that the poll result indicates that 11 per cent people are storing ATM, bank account, email and other online account passwords in their mobile phone’s contact list.