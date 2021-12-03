1 year in crypto and 57X return: Lessons learned

There’s no path to follow This space moves so fast that “how-to” guides become obsolete within a week. If you are here, don’t expect anyone to show you the way. Make your own way – Sergil Sokoliuk

After one year in crypto, I scored my biggest win today. One of my investments got a 57x return 🤯 Sharing lessons learned is silly, considering how new I am. I want to share encouragement that I wish I heard at my lowest 🧵👇

1/ Remove the bias The first step for me was to overcome the scam bias I carelessly had before that. Those Lambo bros switch the “I don’t trust you” part of the brain right away. But when you realize how many smart people are doing real work here, it clicks.

2/There’s no path to follow This space moves so fast that “how-to” guides become obsolete within a week. If you are here, don’t expect anyone to show you the way. Make your own way.

3/ Follow your curiosity Passionate people win. There’s nothing you “have to” do. Don’t care about finance: ignore DeFi. Love gaming: dig into play-to-earn. By now, web3 niches are countless. I enjoy startups, art, and community, so my game is ICOs, NFTs, and DAOs.

4/ Let your knowledge compound You can spend 24 hours a day consuming all the alpha and still be lost. People overestimate what they can do in a week and underestimate what they can do in a year. Commit, learn, repeat. I starter to dig deep only a couple of months back.

5/ Make friends You can be independent. But you shouldn’t be on your own. You need people around who support your interests.

6/ Bring your experience into it At the core, web3 is still about people. All your skills will matter here. You just need to understand how to convert them.

7/ Enjoy the ride If this is your path to freedom, you don’t want to be pushed all the time. If you feel like you “have to” do smth, maybe this is not for you. And it’s ok.

8/ Put your money where your mouth is I love talking about all web3 possibilities, just like the next guy. But unless you invest, even a little bit, you can’t understand it. Not investment advice, obviously 😄

9/ We All Gonna Make It! In web3, we are not fighting for limited resources. There’s enough for everyone. Celebrate others’ success. It is not a zero-sum game.

I tweet about my web3 journey here, so if you reached this far, it is a good time to click the follow button @SSokoliuk

And please retweet this, if this gave you some motivation

TL;DR 1. Remove the bias 2. Make your own path 3. Follow your curiosity 4. Let your knowledge compound 5. Make friends 6. Bring your experience into it 7. Enjoy the ride 8. Put your money where your mouth is 9. Start with the basics 10. WAGMI!