10 AI tools to help you save hours of work every week

You are losing out if you are not using AI.

10 mindblowing AI tools that will save you hours every week (for sure).

{1} Excel AI Formula Generator

Transform your text instructions into Excel & Google Sheets formulas in seconds with the help of AI.

🔗 https://excelformulabot.com/

{2} LongShot AI

LongShot is an AI-powered content writing assistant to research, generate, and optimize high-quality long-form content.

Writing blogs will never feel this easy.

🔗 https://www.longshot.ai/

{3} Namelix

Namelix uses artificial intelligence to create a short, brandable business name. Search for domain availability and instantly generate a logo for your new business

🔗 https://namelix.com/

{4} Huemint

AI color palette generator with different previews.

🔗 https://huemint.com/

{5} Soundraw

Your personal AI music generator.

🔗 https://soundraw.io/

{6} Tribescaler

Make Your Tweets Go Viral

Get more impressions, grow a better network, and earn more money.

🔗 https://tribescaler.com/

{7} Supercreator

Create videos 10x faster with AI

Supercreator is a mobile app that uses artificial intelligence to make it easy and quick to create original short videos fast for TikTok, Reels, Shorts, and more.

🔗 https://www.supercreator.ai/

{8} Supermeme .ai

AI memes to boost your personal and professional brand

Generate original AI memes in 110+ languages by entering any text input and turning that into shareable memes.

Powered by GPT-3 and a custom-built meme database.

🔗 https://www.supermeme.ai/

{9} Cleanup .pictures

Remove objects, people, text, and defects from any picture for free. Create a clean background for a product picture 📸, re-design any items 👠, and fill up some missing space for a youtube thumbnail 🎬.

🔗 https://cleanup.pictures/

{10} Looka

Free Logo Maker & Intelligent Brand Designer

🔗 https://looka.com/

