10 Martech tools to really help scale sales

and generated $450M in sales.
Here are 10 tools that’ll help you do the same:
TikTok is the most downloaded app on the app store right now.
Here’s a library showing the top-performing ads on the platform:
https://ads.tiktok.com/business/creativecenter/inspiration/topads/pc/en?region=US
Ladder is a leading ads agency sharing:
796+ open sourced growth tactics
Results and success rates of these tactics
Access the playbook here:
https://ladder.io/playbook
Landing pages are money making assets
This library of high performing pages will get you ahead of the pack
Access the landing page examples:
https://saaslandingpage.com/
Spy on your competitors marketing strategy in seconds.
Get access to any website’s:
• Traffic volumes
• Sources of traffic
• Demographic of users
Spy on the competition:
https://www.similarweb.com/
While avg email open rates are 20-40%
SMS avg open rate is +90%
Attentive library of 100’s of SMS marketing inspirations:
https://www.attentive.com/texts-we-love
What you will learn:
The manual for creating grand slam offers.
An easy to follow, step by step, with real-life examples
https://www.acquisition.com/training/offers
Improve your headlines and Twitter hooks with this tool.
It gives your headline a score based on:
• Engagement
• Impression
• Clarity
Improve your headlines today:
https://headlines.sharethrough.com/
A complication of great marketing examples:
• Landing Pages
• Copywriting
• Ads & Social
Access great marketing examples:
https://marketingexamples.com/
A simulation approach on growing startups
Covering scenarios across multiple niches/products
Get strategies for growth:
Steal leading brands’ email strategy.
Email strategies including:
• Type of promotions
• Frequency of emails
• End to end email funnels
Steal email strategies that are generating Billions of dollars:
https://www.mailcharts.com/email-examples
• Marketing
• Personal growth
• Entrepreneurship
If so, follow me @Albadawee
I’m sharing actionable threads & visuals every day. https://twitter.com/252177940/status/1570021332494200832
Give me a follow: @Albadawee
Follow: @Albadawee[Via]
[Via]