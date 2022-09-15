10 Martech tools to really help scale sales

  • September 15, 2022
I’ve spent the last 9 years in marketing, scaled 72 products,
and generated $450M in sales.

Here are 10 tools that’ll help you do the same:

1. TikTok Ads Library by @tiktok_us

TikTok is the most downloaded app on the app store right now.

Here’s a library showing the top-performing ads on the platform:
https://ads.tiktok.com/business/creativecenter/inspiration/topads/pc/en?region=US

2. Growth Tactics Playbook by @ladderdigital

Ladder is a leading ads agency sharing:

796+ open sourced growth tactics
Results and success rates of these tactics

Access the playbook here:
https://ladder.io/playbook

3. Landing Page Examples by @LandingPageEx

Landing pages are money making assets

This library of high performing pages will get you ahead of the pack

Access the landing page examples:
https://saaslandingpage.com/

4. SimilarWeb by @Similarweb

Spy on your competitors marketing strategy in seconds.

Get access to any website’s:
• Traffic volumes
• Sources of traffic
• Demographic of users

Spy on the competition:
https://www.similarweb.com/

5. SMS Marketing Examples Library by @attentiveHQ

While avg email open rates are 20-40%
SMS avg open rate is +90%

Attentive library of 100’s of SMS marketing inspirations:
https://www.attentive.com/texts-we-love

6. $100M Offers Course by @AlexHormozi

What you will learn:
The manual for creating grand slam offers.

An easy to follow, step by step, with real-life examples
https://www.acquisition.com/training/offers

7. Headline Analyzer by @sharethrough

Improve your headlines and Twitter hooks with this tool.

It gives your headline a score based on:

• Engagement
• Impression
• Clarity

Improve your headlines today:
https://headlines.sharethrough.com/

8. Marketing Examples @GoodMarketingHQ

A complication of great marketing examples:

• Landing Pages
• Copywriting
• Ads & Social

Access great marketing examples:
https://marketingexamples.com/

9. How I would grow “X” by @zerotomarketing & @theandreboso

A simulation approach on growing startups

Covering scenarios across multiple niches/products

Get strategies for growth:

https://www.zerotomarketing.com/newsletter

10. Mailcharts by @mailcharts

Steal leading brands’ email strategy.

Email strategies including:

• Type of promotions
• Frequency of emails
• End to end email funnels

Steal email strategies that are generating Billions of dollars:
https://www.mailcharts.com/email-examples

