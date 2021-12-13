10 Questions for Self-Reflection, as we wrap up 2021

What have I learned? We learn the most from adversity and failing. What have you learned or understood differently, about yourself, or life? – Misha

1. What were the highlights of my last 12 months? What were those significant moments? When did you feel a rush of joy, excitement, passion, or fulfilment?

2. What were the low points? What were the difficult moments? The ones where you were deeply challenged? Remember, these moments are the most pivotal.

3. What have I learned? We learn the most from adversity and failing. What have you learned or understood differently, about yourself, or life?

4. How have I grown or changed? Consider this question deeply. It may take a while for the answer to come to you.

5. How has my path changed? Did you change course during the past 12 months? What are you doing that’s new, in your life or work?

6. Who’s impacted my life? Who are the people in your life? The ones you spent time with? The ones who brought you joy? The ones who challenged you? The ones you learned from?

7. Whose lives have I impacted? Think of the people you’ve supported or uplifted. Why do they matter to you?

8. What would I do differently? What would you change or approach in a new way? Why?

9. What matters to me now? You have lived through 2021, what matters most now? Has your purpose or focus changed?

10. Who am I, today? Consider yourself: Who are you? What do you care about? What makes you tick, now?

Once you’ve reflected on the past year, you’ll be ready to focus on the new one. Look out for my upcoming thread on inner preparation for the new year.

Thanks for reading. 🙏 If you enjoyed this or learned something new, please retweet the first tweet. I write about how to be your best self and the human side of the future. For more, follow me @MishadaVinci.