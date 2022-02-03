10 (Repeatable) Things To Do for Being Successful

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” – Will Durant, Historian (Based on the interpretation of Aristotle’s writings)

Routines can be tedious, but they can also be rejuvenating and energizing.

Daily routines help you to:

Establish priorities

Achieve goals

Limit procrastination

Be more productive

However, remember routines that work for someone may not work for you. So stick to daily tasks that resonate with your goals and energy.

Here are ten things that you can do in your daily routine to get more clarity and be successful.

Start your day with a positive mantra!

It can be something like “Today is going to be the best day ever!” or something that Ben Franklin said, “What good shall I do today?”

Say it out aloud and see yourself getting in the right mindset for the day!

Be proactive and not reactive.

Don’t start your day by checking your emails or social media. Instead, start your day by focussing on YOU, and you’ll accomplish a lot more in your day.

Visualize your success.

Harness the power of your subconscious mind. Visualize yourself in situations where you excel. Ensure you’re specific and positive.

Read!

Even if it’s just a page – read! Various studies have proven that reading helps you relax, reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s, and at the same time increases brainpower.

Be accountable.

Find an accountability partner or mentor who shared your passion or can steer you in the right direction.

Write

Journal every day. Writing helps you get clarity and become a better communicator. You can write about every idea, big or small. Who knows, the next big idea may be born out of this journal?!

Create a To-Do list.

A To-Do list enables you to structure your day but keep it short and manageable. Remember to cross off items as you’re done!

Take regular breaks.

All work and no play make Jack a dull boy.

Taking regular breaks is a must if you don’t want to get bored and see low productivity. There are various techniques, such as the Pomodoro Technique, that you can use to ensure you take a break when needed.

Break your day into chunks.

This enables you to prioritize. You know which tasks need more time and effort, and you can plan it that way. Also, it limits the time for your boring tasks to a minimum!

Theme days!

Themes are not just for new-year parties. Have themes for every day of the week. Make headway in particular areas without an overload!

Here’s what Jack Dorsey’s (co-founder of Twitter) week looks like:

•Monday: Management

•Tuesday: Products

•Wednesday: Marketing and growth

•Thursday: Developers and partnerships

•Friday: Company culture and recruiting

•Saturday: Day off

•Sunday: Reflection and strategy

You may not be able to give the entire day to a task, and that’s fine. Block off time as per your availability.

Remember, we all are different, and so will be our daily routines!

Via