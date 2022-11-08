10 self-help books that you can finish reading in a day

10 Great Books You Can Finish in a Day:
1.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Start reading 100 mental models.
Get it now:
With the help of books, cards, maps, quotes, audiobooks,
Internalize mental models in your head to make rational decisions in life and become consistent.
+ Receive the top 50 books of all time for FREE.
Get it now:
https://wisdomtheory.gumroad.com/l/100MM
That’s a wrap!
I created this account to:
If you enjoyed this thread, please retweet the first tweet and follow @selfcarecanvas
I created this account to:
🌟Inspire you
🌟Motivate you
🌟Help you create the life you want
Thanks for reading and have a wonderful day 🫡☀️🙏 https://twitter.com/1536238035540377600/status/1589570908116623361
Follow: @selfcarecanvas[Via]
[Via]