10 user and customer engagement strategies for B2B SaaS in 2020

Customer engagement is one thing that changes rapidly year on year. In this article, Jackson Noel, Co-founder and CEO of Appcues, lists out 10 strategies to help your B2B SaaS company take customer engagment to the next level in 2020.

He also points out the difference between customer engagement vs. user engagement, with the former being a ‘high-touch relationship’ model while the latter a ‘low-touch relationship’. With SaaS companies it is usually hard to distinguish between ‘users’ and ‘customers’, but in this list he provides strategies that apply to both types of models.

Key takeaways:

a. Empower support to build in-product experiences – for example, with the help of in-app messaging.

b. Break down barriers between product and marketing to deliver omni channel experience.

c. Personalize user experience.

d. Invest in quality analytics.

e. Move customer feedback within the app.

f. Involve and engage with power users.