In 2008, WIRED editor Kevin Kelly wrote that creators only needed to earn “1,000 True Fans”—at $100 per fan, per year—to make a living. I propose an update.
The global adoption of social platforms like Facebook and YouTube, the mainstreaming of the influencer model, and the rise of new creator tools has shifted the threshold for success. I believe that creators need to amass only 100 True Fans—not 1,000—paying them $1,000 a year, not $100. Today, creators can effectively make more money off fewer fans.