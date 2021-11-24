10X your productivity and performance using philosophy

“The object of studying philosophy is to know one’s own mind, not other peoples.” – William Ralph Inge

7 Ways Learning Philosophy will 10X your productivity and performance in business and life. ///THREAD\\\

To frame this thread, let’s start with these quotes: “The object of studying philosophy is to know one’s own mind, not other peoples.” – William Ralph Inge “To study philosophy is nothing but to prepare one’s self to die.” – Cicero

People read philosophy for many reasons, but many of them forget the critical part: putting wisdom into action. If you look at the key lessons from philosophies masters, you will see the blueprint to the good life. Here are 7 key ways philosophy helps you…

Better thinking The basics of philosophy teach us Logic, with this: -You will be able to recognize an argument -You’ll know what fallacies are and spot them -You’ll see what a fact or an assumption is Philosophy gives you many systems to think and perform at much higher levels.

Values You will be able to articulate what your values are and why you believe what you believe. You will also have sound reasons for why and what you care about. You will know how to align your life with what you truly want to achieve, bringing clarity to life’s foundations.

Your worldview Like values, you will be able to articulate your beliefs and ideas about what kind of world this is. Most importantly, you will know what is of greatest value to you and what type of life is worth pursuing. Helping you show up and perform each day at your best.

The art of study Philosophy is best read with a journal close by and a highlighter in hand. Because to understand all the ideas in philosophy, philosophy forces you to become a better learner. You also begin to realize that you have to take action to understand the lessons.

Keeps your mindset sharp You will come across ideas that challenge your thinking and makes you see the world from different angles. Through challenges, we grow, and philosophy will offer you much growth. The better you become, the more impactful your performance will be.

Predicts the future Philosophy is as old as we are, and humans have a talent for repeating mistakes. As history, philosophy can help you see your blind spots. To perform at higher levels, you need perspective to improve; you must review your past to improve your future.

Memento Mori Our days will end, and the clock is ticking; we don’t know when but nothing entitles you to a given number of days. Philosophy helps you realize this; you need to make each day count. This daily reminder will drive you to produce results that matter to your future.

