11 life-changing questions to ask yourself today: 🧵

What’s 1 thing you can get done now? I know, I know, you’ve heard it 1,000 times before. The key is taking action. The funny thing about advice? The good stuff gets repeated. Start by identifying the single most important thing you can do today. Now go do it.

In what areas of my life am I settling? Just “ok” & “good enough” don’t sound interesting to me. If you’re willing to settle for average, that’s exactly what you’ll get. Life has a funny way of giving you what you ask for. Want uncommon results? Take uncommon action.

What do you want your life to be in 5 years? Identify the destination, then back your way into the path to get there. In most cases, someone else has already done what you’re trying to do. Follow their lead.

Where will your life be in 5 years if you continue doing what you are doing today? We all know the definition of Insanity… Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Change your inputs into the world, and the world will return better outputs.

What would I do if I wasn’t scared? Often, what holds us back is fear. Fear of the unknown, fear of failure, fear of what others may think. Breaking news: People are often too wrapped up in their own world to worry much about yours. Put yourself out there. It’s worth it.

Would you rather have less work to do, or more work you actually enjoy doing? I hear people talk about how they would “do whatever they want” if they were rich. Translation: They’d spend more time doing things they enjoy. Focus here. Enjoyment = Better Work = Better Comp.

Am I surrounding myself with the right people? I’m sure you’ve seen the quote: “We are the avg of the 5 people we spend the most with.” This couldn’t be more true. Surrounding yourself with positive-sum people, working toward a common goal, is a game-changer. Do this.

How do I want the world to be different because I lived in it? I used to scoff at the notion I could change the world. 6 months and 64K followers later, my opinion is changing. If I can help others believe in themselves, take action, & reach their goals, I consider that a win.

Why not? Why not you? Why not now? Two words -> infinite power. Believe in yourself, your capability, your potential. There’s no better time to start.