11 ways to think like a wise person

11 ways to be wise: A Mini-thread:

1. Think deeper Think about your true self. There is no question that’s more important than the question “Who am I?” The person who doesn’t know his true identity doesn’t know anything.

2. Think wider You are not alone in this Universe. Think about other people. Practice compassion and empathy. Do no harm to anyone, living or non-living.

3. Think longer Think about the future. For only those who can see where we are going based on what we are currently doing, Can remain secure and stable in this ever-changing world.

4. Think more precisely Think about your past failures and successes. Introspect. See exactly what you did wrong and right. Double down on the ‘right’, cut down on the ‘wrong’.

5. Think faster Think about what you have to think next. Never get stuck in one place. Keep evolving, keep growing.

6. Think clearer Remove any biases or preconceived notions. They would hinder your ability to see reality as it is. Question. Every. Goddamn. Thing.

7. Think purer Think with a heart. You can’t get positive energy if you are thinking negatively about anyone or anything. You reap what you sow, always.

8. Think bigger Think with a dream. If you don’t have any dreams, what are even doing? And if you have dreams, 10X them already.

9. Think consistently Think with a conviction. A single thought, whether positive or negative, won’t affect you much. But if you keep repeating them again and again, consistently over a period of time, That’s when you start seeing some effect.

10. Think twice Review what you think. Don’t rush into things. Take a deep breath, and think again.

11. Don’t think too much Thoughts are only required when you wanna do any action. Learn to take some time off. Not doing anything is also an art not many people know about.