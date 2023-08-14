117 Kat Cole: The Power of Possible | Podcast Summary

#117 Kat Cole: The Power of Possible | Podcast SummaryAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 12:44
The Power Of Possible – Kat Cole | The Knowledge Project 117
Kat Cole, a respected business leader, shares her inspiring journey from a part-time hostess at Hooters to a top executive in America.
She discusses the power of possibility, the importance of adaptability, and the role of gratitude in personal and professional growth.
Hustle muscle is say yes before you’re ready but then do the work, do the research, ask for help, be willing to put in the hours whatever it takes so that people say, ‘Ah, I took a bet on you, I took a chance on you and you’re not perfect and you probably screw things up but I want you on my teams again.’ – Kat Cole
Humility, Curiosity, Courage, and Confidence as Success Factors
A combination of humility, curiosity, courage, and confidence can contribute significantly to success.
Believing in one’s ability to figure things out, coupled with a willingness to ask questions and learn, can enable individuals to take on new challenges and succeed.
Adaptability and Balance for Growth
Adaptability, creative problem-solving, and maintaining a balance between optimism and pragmatism are essential for personal growth and business leadership.
These qualities can help individuals navigate through challenges and seize opportunities.