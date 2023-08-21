William Irvine: Living a Stoic Life | The Knowledge Project Podcast Summary
  • Podcast Summaries

#123 William Irvine: How To Live a Stoic Life | Podcast Summary

William Irvine: Living a Stoic Life | The Knowledge Project

In this episode of The Knowledge Project, William Irvine, an author and philosophy professor, delves deep into Stoicism.

He explores how this ancient philosophy’s fundamental principles can provide solutions to some of the most challenging problems in today’s society.

Understanding the Dichotomy of Control

The ‘dichotomy of control,’ a Stoic concept, divides life into things we can control, things we can’t control, and things we have some but not complete control over.

The key is to focus our attention and efforts on the things we can control, such as our values, goals, and responses to life’s challenges.

Managing Intrusive Thoughts with Stoicism

Stoicism offers strategies for dealing with intrusive thoughts, especially when trying to sleep.

Recognizing these intrusive thoughts as part of our human experience can help us manage them better.

The Five-Second Rule for Anger Management

The ‘five-second rule’ is a strategy to deal with anger.

This involves recognizing the early signs of anger and reframing the situation within five seconds before the anger escalates.

This technique helps in managing anger and preventing it from taking control of our thoughts and actions.

