124 Douglas Rushkoff: The Perils of Modern Media | Podcast Summary

How Modern Media Is Failing Its Mission | Douglas Rushkoff | The Knowledge Project
In this insightful episode, Douglas Rushkoff, a renowned media theorist and author, delves into the intricate relationship between modern technology and polarized extremism.
He discusses how technology influences our behaviors and how we reciprocate by shaping technology.
He also shares his thoughts on the best practices for social media, the growing distrust in news media, and his personal endeavor to break free from the habit of using email.
The Importance of Self-Sufficiency
Becoming less dependent on central government and national news and more self-sufficient can make society more sustainable and resilient.
This approach can reduce the number of enemies people make and lead to more constructive discussions about important issues.
Social Media as a Check and Balance
Despite its drawbacks, social media can act as a check and balance, giving credible people a platform to share their ideas and receive feedback.
However, it’s important to be cautious as this can also be used to hurt and manipulate people.
The Integrity of Journalism
The integrity of a journalist and a publication is crucial in determining the reality level of something.
As deep fakes and other kinds of media make it increasingly difficult to distinguish between what is being said and what is not, we will have to rely more on the integrity of journalists and publications.