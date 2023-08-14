125 Paul Rabil: Confidence and Competition | Podcast Summary

How to Become The Best In The World | Paul Rabil | The Knowledge Project 125

In this episode of The Knowledge Project, Paul Rabil, the Michael Jordan of lacrosse, shares his journey to becoming the best in his field.

He discusses his competitive nature, work ethic, and the mental tools that have helped him maintain his performance at the highest level.

Rabil also delves into the business side of sports and shares his experience of starting his own league.