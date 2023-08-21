126 Nancy Sherman: Soldiers and Stoics | Podcast Summary

Lessons from Stoicism and The Military | Nancy Sherman | The Knowledge Project
In this enlightening episode, Nancy Sherman, an author and professor, delves into the profound intersection of Stoicism and military heroism.
She shares insights on how to harness control over emotions, Stoic decision-making techniques, building resilience, and the nuanced difference between honor and virtue.
The discussion also highlights the relevance and application of ancient Greek and Roman philosophies in contemporary times.
A very prominent theme in Stoicism is that we are coordinated, we’re connected, and we live in a cosmos that makes us cosmopolitan citizens of the universe. – Nancy Sherman
Bridging the Gap Between Thought and Action
Despite the emphasis on rational discourse, there is often a gap between our thoughts and actions.
In addition to rational discourse, physical calming practices like meditation can help bridge this gap.
Pressing the Pause Button
A key Stoic concept is the idea of pressing the pause button, creating a space between an initial input and the reaction.
This pause allows for a more reflective response, which can be particularly beneficial in conflict or tension situations.