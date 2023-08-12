Menu

Search

Switch to the dark mode that's kinder on your eyes at night time.

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.

Menu

Switch to the dark mode that's kinder on your eyes at night time.

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.

Stoicism, Success, And The Writing Habits of Ryan Holiday | The Knowledge Project 128 Podcast Summary
  • Podcast Summaries

#128 Ryan Holiday: A Stoic Life | Podcast Summary

Stoicism, Success, And The Writing Habits of Ryan Holiday | The Knowledge Project 128

Bestselling author and stoic philosopher, Ryan Holiday, shares his wisdom on how to use ancient philosophy to calm the mind and create a foundation for lasting success.

He delves into his reading and writing habits, the importance of journaling, and the principles of Stoicism.

Setting Harmonious Goals

Setting goals that are in harmony with each other is essential.

Focusing on one goal at the expense of others can lead to imbalance and dissatisfaction.

Goals only matter if they are done in concert with each other.

Understanding Trade-offs

Understanding trade-offs is crucial.

Professional success often comes at the expense of personal life, and it’s only in retrospect that one realizes that it might have been a bad trade.

It’s important to consider the long-term implications of our actions and decisions.

Public Perception and Reality

Public perception often magnifies certain aspects of people’s lives while overlooking others.

We often feel jealous of others based on a small sliver of their lives that we see, without considering the whole picture.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Continue Reading on AtomicIdeas.AI
Share the podcast summary:
Related

Read Podcast summaries

Save time. Get to the core idea from the world's best business and self-improvement podcasts.

© 2023 by zakti Techmedia pvt limited

Back to Top
Close

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.