5G services made debut in India on Saturday, Oct 1. However, at first, the services will be available only in 13 cities, but this does not mean the entire city can access the high-speed network.

These cities are – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.