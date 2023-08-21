135 Sarah Jones Simmer: The Foundation of Trust | Podcast Summary

The Foundation of Trust | Sarah Jones Simmer | Knowledge Project
Sarah Jones Simmer, CEO of Found, shares her wealth of experience in this episode of The Knowledge Project.
She delves into the intricacies of scaling a business, the importance of trust in a team, and the value of investing in people.
Simmer also opens up about her personal journey through a cancer diagnosis and how it reshaped her perspective on life and work.
Maybe the goal shouldn’t be to grow with the pace of the business, maybe it should be to write the chapter that you need to and enable you to pass the baton to the right person who’s going to write the next chapter. – Sarah Jones Simmer
Fundraising Challenges
Fundraising can be challenging, especially for women and those with health issues.
However, personal experiences can provide a deeper understanding of the problem a company is trying to solve and can be seen as an asset by investors.
Diversity in Leadership
Diversity in leadership is important for bringing together a range of lived experiences to drive better business outcomes.
This is not just a matter of gender, but includes a wide range of perspectives.