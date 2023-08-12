Menu

How to Not Die | David Sinclair | Knowledge Project 136 Podcast Summary
#136 David Sinclair: Reversing the Aging Process | Podcast Summary

How to Not Die | David Sinclair | Knowledge Project 136

In this enlightening episode, Dr. David Sinclair, a leading biologist and genetics expert, delves into the science of aging and how to slow it down.

He discusses the significance of diet, exercise, a positive mindset, and sleep in promoting a longer, healthier life.

He also reveals the three supplements he takes daily and reassures listeners that it’s never too late to slow down the aging process.

Supplements for Longevity

Sinclair takes three supplements daily – resveratrol, NMN, and metformin.

Resveratrol is a molecule found in red wine that activates sirtuins, NMN boosts NAD levels, and metformin is a diabetes drug that has been shown to extend lifespan in animals.

Positive Attitude and Longevity

Maintaining a positive attitude is crucial for longevity.

Sinclair believes that it’s possible to keep people younger for longer so that when you’re 80, you can actually be 60.

Never Too Late to Slow Aging

Sinclair reassures listeners that it’s never too late to slow down the aging process.

Even if you’ve lived a life of unhealthy habits, you can still make changes that will have a significant impact on your health and longevity.

Share the podcast summary:
