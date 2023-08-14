137 Justin Su’a: Peak Mental Performance | Podcast Summary

#137 Justin Su’a: Peak Mental Performance | Podcast SummaryAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 14:26
In this episode of The Knowledge Project, Justin Su’a, a renowned mental performance coach, shares his insights on how to improve mental performance.
Drawing from his extensive experience working with top athletes, Su’a discusses strategies for self-improvement, the importance of consistency, the power of self-awareness, and the role of a coach in facilitating change.
Helping Individuals See Their Blind Spots
A mental performance coach’s role is to help individuals see their blind spots.
It is difficult for individuals to understand a system that they are a part of, and a coach’s role is to help them see what they may be missing.
This can lead to significant improvements in performance.
The Influence of the Environment
The environment communicates with our subconscious and can significantly influence our behavior and performance.
The environment includes physical surroundings, the people we interact with, what we read, and organizational culture.
Each of these components can shape behavior and influence mental performance.
Fountains and Drains
People and concepts that influence our internal environment can be categorized as ‘fountains’ or ‘drains’.
Fountains are people or ideas that positively influence us, while drains are those that negatively impact us.
Focusing on the fountains and surrounding ourselves with positive influences can significantly improve our mental performance.