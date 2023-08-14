139 Laurie Santos: The Pursuit of Happiness | Podcast Summary

#139 Laurie Santos: The Pursuit of Happiness | Podcast SummaryAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 13:31
Evidence-Based Strategies for Being Happy | Laurie Santos | Knowledge Project 139
In this enlightening episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast, happiness expert Laurie Santos delves into the science of happiness.
She explores the misconceptions about happiness, the role of societal and evolutionary influences, and the importance of rituals, routines, and social connections.
Santos also discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health and the unexpected benefits it has brought.
Lasting happiness comes from something else… the problem isn’t that we’re not working at it, it’s that we have these misconceptions about the kinds of things that are really going to make us feel better. – Laurie Santos
Understanding Misconceptions about Happiness
Understanding our misconceptions about happiness and working towards a balanced and fulfilling life is crucial.
Happiness is not about constant positive emotions or achieving societal standards of success, but about experiencing positive emotions, feeling satisfied with life, and having a sense of purpose and meaning.
Unexpected Benefits of the Pandemic
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, there have been some unexpected benefits for mental health.
The reduced number of activities and extracurriculars led to less anxiety and fear of missing out (FOMO) among students.
They also valued their in-person social interactions more, leading to increased social connection.