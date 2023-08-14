139 Laurie Santos: The Pursuit of Happiness | Podcast Summary

Evidence-Based Strategies for Being Happy | Laurie Santos | Knowledge Project 139

In this enlightening episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast, happiness expert Laurie Santos delves into the science of happiness.

She explores the misconceptions about happiness, the role of societal and evolutionary influences, and the importance of rituals, routines, and social connections.

Santos also discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health and the unexpected benefits it has brought.