14% young Indians depressed in Covid times, most unwilling to talk about it: UNICEF report

An estimated 14 per cent of India’s young people aged 15-24 years reported feeling depressed.

The incidence of mental health problems in children, the report points out, has been aggravated by Covid restrictions.

“Fear. Loneliness. Grief. As the coronavirus pandemic descended on the world in 2019, these powerful emotions enveloped the lives of many millions of children, young people and families,” the report notes. “In the early days especially, many experts feared they would persist, damaging the mental health of a generation. In truth, it will be years before we can really assess the impact of Covid-19 on our mental health.”

The unwillingness to talk about how they feel, the report argues, could come from the social stigmatisation of mental health conditions.