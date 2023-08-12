140 TKP Insights: Sex and Relationships | Podcast Summary

5 Ways to Improve Sex and Relationships | The Knowledge Project 140
This episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast brings together key insights from five different episodes, all centered around the theme of sex and relationships.
It explores the dynamics of attraction, the importance of early conversations in a relationship, the concept of ‘bids’ for connection, and the role of sex in relationships, among other topics.
Expanding the Definition of Sex
The common definition of sex, which typically involves the genitals, penetration, and orgasm, can be expanded to include a broader range of intimate activities.
This ‘sexual menu’ can be diversified to keep the relationship exciting and satisfying.
Alternative Models of Sex
Alternative models of sex start with willingness and end with pleasure or satisfaction.
Satisfaction can be emotional as well as physical, and it’s not necessary for both partners to achieve orgasm or even arousal every time they engage in sexual activity.
Initiation of Sex
While men may typically initiate sex more often due to higher levels of testosterone, the initiator can vary greatly depending on the individuals and their relationship dynamics.
Initiation is more socially constructed than biologically determined.