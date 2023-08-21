141 Kunal Shah: Core Human Motivations | Podcast Summary

Core Human Motivations | Kunal Shah | Knowledge Project 141
In this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast, Kunal Shah, founder and CEO of CRED, shares his insights on human motivations, cultural differences, and decision-making strategies.
Drawing from his entrepreneurial journey, Shah discusses the importance of understanding what motivates people, spotting trends, and the value of resilience in business.
Soulfulness and Inefficiency
Things that feel soulful, such as certain vacations or foods, are often inefficient.
However, these inefficient methods often create memorable experiences and emotional arousal.
Standardization and Scalability
While standardized things are easier to scale, they are also easier to disrupt.
Non-standardized things are harder to scale but also harder to destroy.
Creating Memorable Experiences
Creating memorable experiences and emotional arousal is often achieved through inefficient methods.
Trips to inefficient places will be more memorable than trips to efficient places.