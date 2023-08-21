144 Gary Klein: Insights For Making Better Decisions | Podcast Summary

Insights for Making Better Decisions | Gary Klein | Knowledge Project 144

Renowned research psychologist Gary Klein shares his wealth of knowledge on decision-making, drawing from nearly 50 years of experience.

He explores the difference between experience and expertise, the role of storytelling, the importance of cognitive flexibility, and the power of insights in decision-making.

Klein also discusses common errors and biases that can hinder decision-making and provides strategies for overcoming these challenges.