145 Les Snead: Building a Super Bowl Champion | Podcast Summary

The Decisions That Made a Championship Team | Les Snead | Knowledge Project
In this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast, Les Snead, the General Manager of the Los Angeles Rams, shares his insights on the strategies that led the Rams to become a Super Bowl Champion.
He discusses the importance of assessing character, drafting the right player, the complex nature of trading players, and the significance of being relentlessly curious.
I was raised by football because they (the coaches) made an impression, an imprint on me… each coach, each person I’ve worked with, all the way to Tom Kaufman who’s won two Super Bowls, I do think they played a part in being the father that I didn’t have. – Les Snead
The Concept of ‘Hidden Production’
Hidden production refers to the impact a player has on the game that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.
This is a crucial factor to consider when assessing a player’s performance.
The Significance of Being Relentlessly Curious
Being relentlessly curious is crucial in the ever-changing landscape of the NFL.
Teams need to constantly adapt their strategies and player rosters to stay competitive.