146 Barbara Tversky: Action Shapes Thought | Podcast Summary

The Ultimate Guide to Cognition | Barbara Tversky
Renowned psychologist and Stanford University professor Barbara Tversky delves into the fascinating world of cognitive psychology, sharing her insights on how our brains work and how we can optimize its functioning.
Drawing from her extensive experience, she explores the role of experience, attention, language, and spatial thinking in our cognitive processes.
The abstraction you get either in a diagram or verbal instructions isn’t going to enable you to be a champion diver or a great cook. You can make satisfactory things, but yes, and you need to know not just adding salt, you need to know when to throw in the trash and start all over again. – Barbara Tversky
Technology’s Impact on Communication
Technology, particularly video conferencing platforms like Zoom, can limit our ability to communicate effectively because they only allow us to see a person’s face and shoulders, and not their full body.
This can make it harder to read their body language and understand their intentions.
Learning Through Reflection
We learn not just from experience, but also through reflection.
Reflecting on our experiences can help us to draw abstractions and relationships, which can then inform our actions in future situations.