Menu

Search

Switch to the dark mode that's kinder on your eyes at night time.

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.

Menu

Switch to the dark mode that's kinder on your eyes at night time.

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.

Neil Pasricha on Conquering Anxiety, Routines, & Happiness | Knowledge Project Podcast Podcast Summary
  • Podcast Summaries

#149 Neil Pasricha: Simple Rules for Happiness | Podcast Summary

Neil Pasricha on Conquering Anxiety, Routines, & Happiness | Knowledge Project Podcast

Bestselling author Neil Pasricha shares his wisdom on the importance of gratitude, the source of confidence, and the habits that can help combat anxiety and build resilience.

He also discusses the recipe for happiness and how to balance various aspects of life.

We’re spending 31 percent of our time today bookmarking, prioritizing, and switching between tasks as opposed to actually doing things. – Neil Pasricha

Automatic Rules for Success

Consciously designing our schedules and creating ‘automatic rules for success’ can lead to more achievements in our lives.

These rules should be tailored to our personal needs and preferences, and can help ensure that we are consistently working towards our goals.

Consistency in Routines

Consistency is key in maintaining a routine.

It’s easier to maintain a routine if it’s done every day, rather than sporadically.

On days when we don’t feel like following our routine, that’s when it matters the most.

Consistency can help build habits and make them second nature.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Continue Reading on AtomicIdeas.AI
Share the podcast summary:
Related

Read Podcast summaries

Save time. Get to the core idea from the world's best business and self-improvement podcasts.

© 2023 by zakti Techmedia pvt limited

Back to Top
Close

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.