149 Neil Pasricha: Simple Rules for Happiness | Podcast Summary

Neil Pasricha on Conquering Anxiety, Routines, & Happiness | Knowledge Project Podcast
Bestselling author Neil Pasricha shares his wisdom on the importance of gratitude, the source of confidence, and the habits that can help combat anxiety and build resilience.
He also discusses the recipe for happiness and how to balance various aspects of life.
We’re spending 31 percent of our time today bookmarking, prioritizing, and switching between tasks as opposed to actually doing things. – Neil Pasricha
Automatic Rules for Success
Consciously designing our schedules and creating ‘automatic rules for success’ can lead to more achievements in our lives.
These rules should be tailored to our personal needs and preferences, and can help ensure that we are consistently working towards our goals.
Consistency in Routines
Consistency is key in maintaining a routine.
It’s easier to maintain a routine if it’s done every day, rather than sporadically.
On days when we don’t feel like following our routine, that’s when it matters the most.
Consistency can help build habits and make them second nature.