“I would say 15 of them will go bankrupt,” Son says.

That’s OK, he adds, as long as a similar number of 15 or so companies break out.

However, the company’s Alibaba stake alone is worth more than SoftBank’s market cap.

Between the WeWork debacle and the coronavirus, the markets have deemed Masayoshi Son’s $100 billion Vision Fund largely worthless. But the world’s most important investor over the past three years has other Softbank assets, a track record — and a plan.