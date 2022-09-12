15 rules that can change your life

Rule: Reread your favorite books.
You may read thousands of books in your life, but there will only be a few that deeply change the way you think.
Reread them every single year.
Your experience with the book will change as you do—you’ll pick up new ideas.
It’s beautiful.
Rule: Never take advice from people on the sidelines.
It’s easy to stand on the sidelines.
It’s hard to stand in the arena.
It’s scary to put yourself out there—it’s a dark and lonely at times.
When you’re in the arena, never take advice from the people on the sidelines.
Rule: Always pursue the path that has the larger luck surface area.
Your daily actions can put you in a position where luck is more likely to strike.
It’s hard to get lucky watching TV at home—it’s easy to get lucky when you’re out engaging and learning.
Create your own luck.
Rule: When you think something nice about someone, let them know.
It’s a shame that we often wait until a person’s funeral to say all of the nice things we thought about them.
The next time you have a positive thought about someone—tell them right then.
It’s a wonderful thing.
Rule: Stop and savor the beautiful moments of life.
Life moves fast.
When you encounter a moment of pure bliss, pause and embrace every aspect of it.
The smells, the sounds, the feelings, the sensations.
Pause time and appreciate moments of sweetness.
You’ll be glad you did.
Rule: Radically reduce your news consumption.
The Paradox of News: The more news you consume, the less well-informed you are.
The constant barrage of BREAKING NEWS and clearly biased perspectives clouds your understanding.
Want to know more about the world? Turn off the news.
Rule: Move your body every single day.
You were made to move.
Daily activity is essential to your health, brain function, and happiness.
No need for a complex regimen.
Each day minimum:
• Walk for 30 min
• Raise your HR for 30 min
• Mobility work for 5 min
Keep it simple.
Rule: If you want to improve at anything, do it every day for 30 straight days.
My 30-for-30 approach:
• 30 days
• 30 min per day
30 days is a real commitment, but small enough to mentally take it on.
900 minutes of accumulated effort yields surprisingly significant results.
Rule: Default to generosity.
If you have the good fortune to be wealthy and successful in life, always be sure to share it with others.
Support your family and friends when you’re able.
Give with no expectation of return.
Always give more than you receive.
Rule: Make decisions that your 80-year-old self and 10-year-old self would be proud of.
Your 80-year-old self cares about the long-term compounding of the decisions of today.
Your 10-year-old self reminds you to stay foolish and have some fun along the way.
Rule: Have faith in the dots.
In his 2005 Stanford Commencement Speech, Steve Jobs talked about having faith that the dots will somehow connect in your life.
You take daily actions with complete uncertainty.
Faith in the dots allows you to persevere and endure the uncertainty.
Rule: Always take accountability.
Life definitely isn’t fair. It’s a troubling reality.
But instead of wasting energy on every obstacle in your way, focus on what you can control and how you can break through.
Stop looking out. Look in.
Be accountable. Own your shit.
Rule: Be interested in everyone you encounter.
Every conversation with a stranger is a chance to learn something new.
Stop trying to be INTERESTING and focus on being INTERESTED.
Be present in every conversation with everyone you meet.
You never know what you might learn.
Rule: Use money to simplify, not complicate.
Too many people seem to use money in ways that create problems, stress, and headaches.
Money can be a wonderful tool, but only if you use it to simplify your life (not complicate it).
Stop making unforced errors. Spend to simplify.
Rule: Always prioritize people.
Everything in life comes down to people and relationships.
Networks compound as well as any financial investment.
Build an army that is deep and wide.
Cultivate deep relationships, but also learn to appreciate the power of weak ties.
Those are 15 rules that changed my life (and may change yours).
Rule: Spend more time doing things you never regret.
A few things I never regret:
• Time with my wife and son
• Creative sprints
• Talking to smart friends
• Journaling for 5 min
• Going for a walk
• Sleeping 8 hours
Make your list—then spend more time on it!
Rule: If you want something (and have put in the work to deserve it), ask for it.
A little push goes a long way. Don’t sit back and wait for good things to happen.
Worst case: you’re told no and nothing has changed.
Best case: it’s yours.
Closed mouths don’t get fed.
