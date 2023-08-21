153 Keith Creel: Lessons from Life on the Railroad | Podcast Summary

The Man Who Connected North American Railroads | Keith Creel | Knowledge Project Podcast
Keith Creel, the President and CEO of Canadian Pacific, shares his journey of transforming one of the largest Class 1 rail systems in North America.
He discusses the significance of railroads, the future of freight transport, and the recent merger that created the first freight rail network linking Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.
The Role of Potash
Potash, a nutrient exported worldwide, particularly from Canada, is significant in the rail industry.
More Tidewater is needed for export, which requires investment and coordination between the rail, the customer, and the government.
System of Execution at Canadian Pacific
At Canadian Pacific, the system of execution involves matching capacity and not over-subscribing their network.
A team assesses marketing opportunities and ensures they have the capacity before selling the product.
This approach has allowed them to grow and outperform the industry efficiently.
Leadership Insights
Leadership involves picking the right people, creating the right culture, and delivering results.
Setting high standards, understanding the business in detail, and pushing the team to achieve more than they think is possible are key.
It’s also important to serve a bigger cause and not just oneself.