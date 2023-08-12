154 Emily Balcetis: Setting and Achieving Goals | Podcast Summary

The Science of Setting and Achieving Goals | Emily Balcetis | Knowledge Project Podcast
Social psychologist Emily Balcetis shares her insights on how our perceptions of the world influence our motivations and life goals.
She discusses the science of setting and achieving goals, and how altering our perceptions can lead to better results in life.
Motivation and Perception
Motivation can alter our visual experiences.
Highly motivated individuals, even those with a higher waist-to-hip ratio, might perceive distances as shorter, similar to those with a lower ratio.
This suggests that our visual experiences are not just reflective of the world around us, but are also influenced by our physical capabilities and our mental states.
Embracing the Perception-Reality Gap
The Perception-Reality Gap can be used as a source of power and control.
By intentionally directing our attention, we can change our perceptions and improve our performance.
Middle Stage in Goal Achievement
The middle stage of goal achievement can often be the most challenging, as the initial excitement has worn off and the end goal still seems far away.
However, intentionally focusing on the finish line can provide a burst of motivation, particularly for those who are already committed to their goal.