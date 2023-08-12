Menu

Search

Switch to the dark mode that's kinder on your eyes at night time.

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.

Menu

Switch to the dark mode that's kinder on your eyes at night time.

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.

The Science of Setting and Achieving Goals | Emily Balcetis | Knowledge Project Podcast Podcast Summary
  • Podcast Summaries

#154 Emily Balcetis: Setting and Achieving Goals | Podcast Summary

The Science of Setting and Achieving Goals | Emily Balcetis | Knowledge Project Podcast

Social psychologist Emily Balcetis shares her insights on how our perceptions of the world influence our motivations and life goals.

She discusses the science of setting and achieving goals, and how altering our perceptions can lead to better results in life.

Motivation and Perception

Motivation can alter our visual experiences.

Highly motivated individuals, even those with a higher waist-to-hip ratio, might perceive distances as shorter, similar to those with a lower ratio.

This suggests that our visual experiences are not just reflective of the world around us, but are also influenced by our physical capabilities and our mental states.

Embracing the Perception-Reality Gap

The Perception-Reality Gap can be used as a source of power and control.

By intentionally directing our attention, we can change our perceptions and improve our performance.

Middle Stage in Goal Achievement

The middle stage of goal achievement can often be the most challenging, as the initial excitement has worn off and the end goal still seems far away.

However, intentionally focusing on the finish line can provide a burst of motivation, particularly for those who are already committed to their goal.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Continue Reading on AtomicIdeas.AI
Share the podcast summary:
Related

Read Podcast summaries

Save time. Get to the core idea from the world's best business and self-improvement podcasts.

© 2023 by zakti Techmedia pvt limited

Back to Top
Close

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.