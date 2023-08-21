156 Jack Kornfield: Finding Inner Calm | Podcast Summary

A Practical Guide on Finding Inner Peace | Jack Kornfield | Knowledge Project Podcast
In this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast, Jack Kornfield, a renowned author and Buddhist practitioner, shares his wisdom on achieving inner peace.
He provides practical advice on suppressing self-doubt, managing conflict and stress, and dealing with harmful influences in a healthy and constructive manner.
The Power of Human Dignity
Human dignity involves the ability to choose our spirit, regardless of our circumstances.
This concept illustrates the power of the human spirit and the potential for transformation, as exemplified by figures like Nelson Mandela.
There’s two kinds of suffering: the kind you run away from that follows you everywhere and the kind that you face and that’s the gateway to Freedom. – Jack Kornfield
Promoting Self-Compassion and Acceptance
Self-compassion involves listening to judgmental voices, acknowledging the fear or struggle behind them, and responding with kindness.
This approach allows for a healthier relationship with oneself and promotes a more positive mental state.