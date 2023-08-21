157 Carolyn Coughlin: Become A Better Listener | Podcast Summary

Simple Things You Can Do to Become a Better Listener | Carolyn Coughlin | Knowledge Project Podcast
In this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast, Carolyn Coughlin, a renowned executive coach and leadership development specialist, shares her insights on the art of listening, the power of language, and the concept of Adult Development Theory.
She also discusses the impact of remote work on team dynamics and the importance of understanding different perspectives.
The Importance of Perspective-Taking
Perspective-taking involves visualizing ourselves in the future and thinking about what we want our lives to look like, then working backwards from that.
It can provide a different view on our lives and help us understand and respect different perspectives, especially those that may challenge our own.
The Impact of Monolithic Narratives
Monolithic narratives or limiting beliefs that we hold about ourselves or others can be expressed through our language and can limit our progress.
For example, saying ‘I never seem to get my voice heard’ can reinforce a belief that we are powerless or overlooked.
The Power of Small Shifts
Small shifts in how we see ourselves or describe ourselves can have a big impact on our performance and wellbeing.
By changing our language, we can start to change our beliefs and behaviors.