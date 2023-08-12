158 Aaron Dignan: Change The Way You Work | Podcast Summary

Practical Ways to Make Work Not Suck Anymore | Aaron Dignan | Knowledge Project Podcast
In this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast, Aaron Dignan, a renowned author and business leader, shares his insights on transforming the way companies operate.
He discusses the challenges of traditional work structures, the importance of feedback loops, and the need for a shift in organizational culture to foster innovation and creativity.
Recontextualizing Failure
Organizations should view failure as a necessary part of learning and growth, rather than something to be avoided at all costs.
This approach encourages resilience and adaptability.
Psychology Behind Risk-Taking
Fear of failure and loss aversion may deter employees from taking risks.
Organizations should foster a culture that encourages risk-taking and views failure as a learning opportunity.
Concept of Shuhari
Shuhari, a Japanese concept, is a ladder of mastery that organizations can use to encourage employees to progress in their roles.
It involves playing by the book, occasionally breaking the rules, and innovating to create a new art form.