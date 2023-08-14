159 Dr. Anna Lembke: Between Pleasure and Pain | Podcast Summary

A Practical Guide to Controlling Addiction & Dopamine | Dr. Anna Lembke | Knowledge Project 159 Podcast Summary
#159 Dr. Anna Lembke: Between Pleasure and Pain

A Practical Guide to Controlling Addiction & Dopamine | Dr. Anna Lembke | Knowledge Project 159

In this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast, Dr. Anna Lembke, a renowned psychiatrist and professor at Stanford University, provides a comprehensive understanding of addiction.

She discusses the role of dopamine, the balance of pleasure and pain, and the impact of modern life on addictive behaviors.

She also shares insights into the treatment for addiction and the success of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Hormesis in Recovery

During recovery, patients are encouraged to engage in challenging activities based on the science of hormesis, which uses pain to reset reward pathways.

Activities such as exercise, cold water baths, mind-body work, prayer, and meditation can help restore the pleasure-pain balance.

Unique Stress of Poor People in Rich Nations

Poor individuals in rich nations face the stress of unemployment, poverty, and often racial discrimination, while also having access to potent, cheap forms of dopamine.

This combination creates a perfect storm of risk factors for addiction.

Primary Progressive Nature of Addiction

Addiction is a primary progressive disease.

Regular and large-scale use of addictive substances alters the brain, leading to the disease of addiction.

This disease persists even if the initial problem that led to substance use is resolved.

