- The Income Tax department reported a steady growth in direct taxes including personal income tax and corporate tax.
- After considering refunds, net direct tax collection stands at ₹5.84 lakh crore, signifying a 17.33% increase from the corresponding period of the previous year.
- The projected direct tax collection for the fiscal year 2023-24 is slightly above ₹18.23 lakh crore, marking a 9.75% rise from the past fiscal.
16% Increase in Direct Tax Collections to ₹6.53 Lakh Crore in Current Fiscal
What do you think?
1 VoteUpvote