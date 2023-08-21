160 TKP Insights: Leadership | Podcast Summary

5 Lessons to Make You a Great Leader | Knowledge Project Podcast
This episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast delves into the intricacies of leadership, offering a fresh perspective on what it means to be a leader, the distinction between average and exceptional leaders, the role of feedback, and the balance between being right and doing right.
It also provides a playbook for managing teams and emphasizes the concept of radical candor.
Don’t be a bystander, see what has to be done and someone’s got to do something. And if you feel someone’s got to do something, then you can exercise the art of getting people to want to do what you see must be done with you. – Jim Collins
Leadership in the Current Era
Leadership in the current era of sound bites and oversimplification can be challenging.
Complex issues cannot be understood instantly or in a sound bite, and simplistic problem-solving in a complex world tends to create bigger problems.
Leaders should strive for a nuanced understanding of issues and promote thoughtful problem-solving.
Feedback Techniques
In giving feedback, leaders should aim to move things to routine rather than focusing on technique.
A routine becomes part of a leader’s style and is seen as normal, while a technique may not work in all situations.
This approach can make feedback more effective and better received.