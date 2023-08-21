162 Nathan Myhrvold | Podcast Summary

A Technologist’s Guide to the Future | Nathan Myhrvold | Knowledge Project Podcast

In this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast, Nathan Myhrvold, a visionary technology and business leader, delves into the future of technology, the potential of self-driving cars, interplanetary travel, and the possibility of reversing the effects of human actions on the planet.

He emphasizes the importance of understanding the limitations and potential dangers of these technologies, as well as the need for responsible use and development.