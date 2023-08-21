164 Ravi Gupta: The Realities of Success | Podcast Summary

Ravi Gupta (Sequoia) Opens Up About The Realities of Success | E164
Ravi Gupta, a partner at Sequoia Capital, delves into the intricacies of success, decision-making, and the importance of doing things you don’t want to do in this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast.
He also discusses his upbringing, the influence of his brother, and the value of quality over quantity.
I really believe that earned success is the key to happiness… a lot of what we try to get into our kids is this belief of whatever you do just make sure you feel like you’re good at it and make sure that you feel like you’ve earned some level of success in it. – Ravi Gupta
Writing Down Ideas
Writing down ideas as soon as they come to mind can help capture thoughts and insights that might otherwise be forgotten.
This practice can enhance creativity and improve the quality of work.
Doing Things You Don’t Want To
Doing things even when you don’t feel like it is key to success.
This practice can help individuals develop discipline, resilience, and the ability to overcome challenges.