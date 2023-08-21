The Stories Behind Kevin Kelly’s Viral Life Advice Podcast Summary
#166 Kevin Kelly: Excellent Advice for Living | Podcast Summary

The Stories Behind Kevin Kelly’s Viral Life Advice

Kevin Kelly, co-founder of Wired magazine, shares his life lessons on a variety of topics, including the importance of deadlines, the power of forgiveness, and the impact of AI.

He also discusses the dangers of comparison and his unique perspective on success.

Kindness as a Superpower

Kindness is not a sign of weakness but a superpower.

It is a form of compassion and being kind is the most selfish thing one can do in the long term.

Kindness often leads to greater rewards in the long run.

The Long View in Life and Relationships

Taking a long-term perspective can eliminate a lot of negative behavior and change the way we approach conversations and relationships.

This long-term perspective allows for the compounding of relationships over time, leading to greater benefits in the end.

Lessons from Funerals

Attending funerals can provide a sobering perspective on what truly matters in life.

At funerals, people rarely talk about the departed’s achievements, but rather the kind of person they were.

This realization can lead to a greater focus on personal character and the way we treat others.

