167 Dr. Gina Poe: The Science of Better Sleep | Podcast Summary

#167 Dr. Gina Poe: The Science of Better Sleep | Podcast SummaryAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 13:26
Neuroscientist and sleep expert, Dr. Gina Poe, shares her extensive knowledge on the science of sleep in this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast.
She explores the stages of sleep, the reasons behind waking up at night, the significance of dreams, optimal bedtime routines, and the consequences of sleep deprivation.
Sleep is not a waste of time. Your brain is really active while you’re asleep and we know a lot about the functions of sleep right now. – Dr. Gina Poe
Role of Light in Sleep Regulation
Exposure to light in the morning is crucial for resetting the circadian clock.
However, during the night, it might be beneficial to use blackout blinds, especially in brightly lit cities, to create a conducive environment for sleep.
Significance of REM Sleep
REM sleep is considered a valuable part of sleep.
The body automatically adjusts the amount of REM sleep based on its needs.
For instance, if a person is learning a lot or has had an emotional day, they will get more REM sleep.
However, sleep disorders can result in too much REM sleep or REM sleep occurring too early in the night.