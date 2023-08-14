The Science of Better Sleep | Dr. Gina Poe | Knowledge Project Podcast 167 Podcast Summary
  • Podcast Summaries

#167 Dr. Gina Poe: The Science of Better Sleep | Podcast Summary

The Science of Better Sleep | Dr. Gina Poe | Knowledge Project Podcast 167

Neuroscientist and sleep expert, Dr. Gina Poe, shares her extensive knowledge on the science of sleep in this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast.

She explores the stages of sleep, the reasons behind waking up at night, the significance of dreams, optimal bedtime routines, and the consequences of sleep deprivation.

Sleep is not a waste of time. Your brain is really active while you’re asleep and we know a lot about the functions of sleep right now. – Dr. Gina Poe

Role of Light in Sleep Regulation

Exposure to light in the morning is crucial for resetting the circadian clock.

However, during the night, it might be beneficial to use blackout blinds, especially in brightly lit cities, to create a conducive environment for sleep.

Significance of REM Sleep

REM sleep is considered a valuable part of sleep.

The body automatically adjusts the amount of REM sleep based on its needs.

For instance, if a person is learning a lot or has had an emotional day, they will get more REM sleep.

However, sleep disorders can result in too much REM sleep or REM sleep occurring too early in the night.

Continue Reading on AtomicIdeas.AI
Share the podcast summary:
Related

Read Podcast summaries

Save time. Get to the core idea from the world's best business and self-improvement podcasts.

Newsletter

Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Don't have an account? Register

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.