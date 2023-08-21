168 Adam Robinson: Positioning Yourself For Success | Podcast Summary

Position Yourself for Success | Adam Robinson | Knowledge Project Podcast
Chess master and investing expert Adam Robinson shares his wisdom on positioning for success, decision-making, learning, and trusting instincts in this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast.
He explores the importance of processing information through the body, the concept of consciousness, the significance of practical information, and the role of positioning in decision-making.
He also delves into the potential uses of ChatGPT and investment strategies.
The Art of Asking Better Questions
A good question is one that prompts other questions or increases the choices that a decision-maker has.
Instead of asking ‘how do I do X?’, we should ask ‘who knows how to do X?’.
This shifts the focus from trying to figure out how to do something to finding someone who already knows how to do it, thereby increasing our choices.
Understanding the Question Behind the Question
Understanding the context or the real reason why someone is asking a question can provide a more helpful response.
Accelerating Learning Cycles
The key to learning is accelerating the number of learning cycles, getting feedback, and reflecting on that feedback.
Technology, like the internet and software for testing ideas about financial markets, can significantly accelerate these learning cycles.