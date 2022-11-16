20 Lao Tzu quotes that can change your life

20 Lao Tzu quotes on life that have the power to change you:

1. New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.

2. The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

3. When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be.

4. Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.

5. If you correct your mind, the rest of your life will fall into place.

6. Knowing others is intelligence; knowing yourself is true wisdom. Mastering others is strength; mastering yourself is true power.

7. Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.

8. Time is a created thing. To say ‘I don’t have time’ is like saying, ‘I don’t want to’.

9. The best fighter is never angry.

10. Do you have the patience to wait till your mud settles and the water is clear? Can you remain unmoving till the right action arises by itself?’

11. All streams flow to the sea because it is lower than they are. Humility gives it its power.

12. In the world, there is nothing more submissive and weak than water. Yet for attacking that which is hard and strong nothing can surpass it.

13. Knowledge is a treasure, but practice is the key to it.

14. To a mind that is still the whole universe surrenders.

15. Silence is a source of great strength.

16. There is no greater danger than underestimating your opponent.

17. Those who flow as life flows know they need no other force.

18. At the center of your being, you have the answer. You know who you are and you know what you want.

19. Success is as dangerous as failure. Hope is as hollow as fear.

20. A good traveler has no fixed plans and is not intent on arriving.

