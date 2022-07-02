20 Million U.K. iPhone and iPad Users May Get Compensation in £1.5B Lawsuit Against Apple

Apple will face a trial in the U.K.’s Competition Appeal Tribunal over claims it has used its dominant market position in iOS App Distribution to overcharge customers. 20 million UK iPhone and iPad users could receive a payout if a new £1.5 billion legal claim against Apple is successful.

As for compensation, anyone who has used an iPhone or iPad to buy apps, subscriptions, or in-app purchases since October 1, 2015, is potentially entitled to compensation according to the claim and will be automatically included.