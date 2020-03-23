$20 Trillion Dollar Lawsuit Against China for ‘Creation and Release’ of COVID-19

According to a class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on Tuesday, China should pay up at least $20 trillion dollars whether it intentionally or unintentionally caused the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“CLASS ACTION COMPLAINT CONCERNING MASSIVE DAMAGE CAUSED BY DEFENDANTS AS A RESULT OF CLOVID-19 RELEASE FROM AN ILLEGAL AND INTERNATIONALLY OUTLAWED BIOWEAPONS FACILITY IN THE CITY OF WUHAN OF THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA.”

Klayman alleges that COVID-19 was “designed by China to be a biological weapon of war.” Whether or not China intended to release it, Klayman claims that China violated “U.S. law, international laws, treaties and norms.”

