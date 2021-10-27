2022 to see large scale data breaches, malware on mobile phone to grow: Check Point

HomeNews2022 to see large scale data breaches, malware on mobile phone to grow: Check Point
Data breaches and cyber-attacks are expected to grow to large scale with the adoption of digitisation by both businesses as well as consumers, Israel-based cyber security firm Check Point said on Tuesday.
The company expects cyber groups will continue to leverage fake news campaigns to execute various phishing attacks and scams.
It said that mobile malware attacks are expected to increase with increase in use of mobile wallets and mobile payment platforms.