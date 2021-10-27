    2022 to see large scale data breaches, malware on mobile phone to grow: Check Point

    • Data breaches and cyber-attacks are expected to grow to large scale with the adoption of digitisation by both businesses as well as consumers, Israel-based cyber security firm Check Point said on Tuesday.
    • The company expects cyber groups will continue to leverage fake news campaigns to execute various phishing attacks and scams.
    • It said that mobile malware attacks are expected to increase with increase in use of mobile wallets and mobile payment platforms.
