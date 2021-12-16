“There is little success where there is little laughter.” – Andrew Carnegie

21 quotes to help you become a leader people will love working for:

“Taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse, isn’t it? If you’re comfortable while you’re doing it, you’re probably doing it wrong.” – Ted Lasso

“The leader is the person who brings a little magic to the moment.” – Denise Morrison

“Success is best when it’s shared.” – Howard Schultz

“The greatest asset of a company is its people.” – Jorge Paulo Lemann

“When leaders teach, they invest in their people’s ability to solve and avoid problems in the future.” – Liz Wiseman

“Sometimes, the greatest gift you can give your team is to let them go home.” – Kim Malone Scot

“If you treat every situation as a life and death matter, you’ll die a lot of times.” – Dean Smith

“Work smart. Get things done. No nonsense. Move fast.” – Susan Wojcicki

“It’s important to be willing to make mistakes. The worst thing that can happen is you become memorable.” – Sara Blakely

“We choose what to pay attention to based on the ideas that we already have in our heads.” – Jennifer L. Eberhardt

“When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” – Henry Ford

“As we look ahead into the next century, leaders will be those who empower others.” — Bill Gates

“If you’re changing the world, you’re working on important things. You’re excited to get up in the morning.” – Larry Page

“ Listen to your Customers. Listen to your Employees. Shut Up and do what they tell you.” – John Legere.

“I suppose leadership at one time meant muscles; but today it means getting along with people.” — Mahatma Gandhi

“A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus” – Martin Luther King Jr

“Service is the very purpose of life. It is the rent we pay for living on the planet.” — Marian Wright Edelman

“Trust is knowing that when a team member does push you, they’re doing it because they care about the team.” – Patrick Lencioni

“If people don’t weigh in, they can’t buy in.” – Patrick Lencioni

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” – Mahatma Gandhi