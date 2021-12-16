    21 quotes to help you become a leader people will love working for

    “There is little success where there is little laughter.” – Andrew Carnegie

    “Taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse, isn’t it? If you’re comfortable while you’re doing it, you’re probably doing it wrong.” – Ted Lasso
    “The leader is the person who brings a little magic to the moment.” – Denise Morrison
    “Success is best when it’s shared.” – Howard Schultz
    “The greatest asset of a company is its people.” – Jorge Paulo Lemann
    “When leaders teach, they invest in their people’s ability to solve and avoid problems in the future.” – Liz Wiseman
    “Sometimes, the greatest gift you can give your team is to let them go home.” – Kim Malone Scot
    “If you treat every situation as a life and death matter, you’ll die a lot of times.” – Dean Smith
    “Work smart. Get things done. No nonsense. Move fast.” – Susan Wojcicki
    “It’s important to be willing to make mistakes. The worst thing that can happen is you become memorable.” – Sara Blakely
    “We choose what to pay attention to based on the ideas that we already have in our heads.” – Jennifer L. Eberhardt
    “When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” – Henry Ford
    “As we look ahead into the next century, leaders will be those who empower others.” — Bill Gates
    “If you’re changing the world, you’re working on important things. You’re excited to get up in the morning.” – Larry Page
    “ Listen to your Customers. Listen to your Employees. Shut Up and do what they tell you.” – John Legere.
    “I suppose leadership at one time meant muscles; but today it means getting along with people.” — Mahatma Gandhi
    “A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus” – Martin Luther King Jr
    “Service is the very purpose of life. It is the rent we pay for living on the planet.” — Marian Wright Edelman
    “Trust is knowing that when a team member does push you, they’re doing it because they care about the team.” – Patrick Lencioni
    “If people don’t weigh in, they can’t buy in.” – Patrick Lencioni
    “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” – Mahatma Gandhi
